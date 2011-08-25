11:23:39

YOUNGEThe other conversation that we could have is one in which people actually kind of decide that this is a kind of -- this is something fantastic about America. It's something that they want to embrace and that they choose not to be anxious but to be hopeful. And there have been times when America has chosen to do that. And regardless of what one thinks of his politics I do think that there was an element of that in the election of Obama. That's not an endorsement of him but that there was some sense that maybe we could get over this. I think there is a desire among many white, black, brown and others to get over many of the boundaries that have really hamstrung the country in the past.