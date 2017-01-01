Diane Rehm’s New Podcast

What is Diane up to now that she’s stepped away from day-to-day hosting? She’s bringing her unique mix of curiosity, honesty, intimacy and nearly forty years of experience on air to the podcast world. Her weekly podcast features newsmakers, writers, artists and thinkers on the issues she cares most about.

Diane and Maya Angelou.

Friday, Dec 30 11 a.m. (ET)

Maya Angelou: “Mom & Me & Mom” (Rebroadcast) – And Diane Signs Off

Maya Angelou came onto this program several times over the years. But in her last conversation with Diane, in 2013, she talked about writing about her fraught relationship with her mother for the first time. Her last words to Diane: “I love you, Diane Rehm. And I look forward to seeing you and talking to you again and again.” A year later, she died at the age of 86. In one of Diane's most treasured interviews, the women reflect on forgiveness, healing and reconciliation.

WASHINGTON - MARCH 30: (FILE PHOTO) Moderator Tim Russert is seen on the set of "Meet the Press" during a taping in this file photo from March 30, 2008 in Washington, DC. Russert, collapsed and died June 13, 2008 while at work in Washington. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images for Meet the Press)

Friday, Dec 30 10 a.m. (ET)

Tim Russert: “Big Russ and Me: Father and Son: Lessons of Life” (Rebroadcast)

In 2004, Meet-the-Press host Tim Russert published a memoir about his father titled, “Big Russ and Me.” Tim died of a heart attack four years later. A rebroadcast of Diane’s conversation with Tim about his long career in television news and life lessons learned from his father.

Author J.K. Rowling at the Queen Elizabeth Hall on September 27, 2012 in London, England.

Thursday, Dec 29 10 a.m. (ET)

J.K. Rowling (Rebroadcast)

A rebroadcast of Diane's 1999 interview with J.K. Rowling, author of the acclaimed Harry Potter series.

Left: Kate Mulgrew stars as Captain Kathryn Janeway in "Star Trek: Voyager." Her character was the first woman to command a Federation Starship in the more than 30-year history of "Star Trek." Right: Mulgrew stars as "Red" in the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black." The show's fifth season will air in 2017.

Wednesday, Dec 28 11 a.m. (ET)

Kate Mulgrew: “Born With Teeth” (Rebroadcast)

Kate Mulgrew, who stars as "Red" in the Netflix TV series "Orange Is The New Black", opens up in a new memoir about her complicated family and the baby she gave away for adoption as a young woman.

Diane Rehm and the Right Reverand Jane Holmes Dixon in 1989.

Wednesday, Dec 28 10 a.m. (ET)

Diane Interviews Her Best Friend, Jane Holmes Dixon (Rebroadcast)

Diane Rehm and Jane Holmes Dixon first met more than 35 years ago, when they were both homemakers active in their church. Diane went on to become a nationally syndicated talk radio host and Jane became a Bishop in the Episcopal Church. Jane passed away four years ago Christmas Day.