Friday, Jan 27 • 12 p.m. (ET)
What’s Ahead For US-Israeli Relations
Diane talks with Peter Baker of the New York Times and Aaron David Miller of the Wilson Center about U.S.-Israeli relations in the Trump administration.
What is Diane up to now that she’s stepped away from day-to-day hosting? She’s bringing her unique mix of curiosity, honesty, intimacy and nearly forty years of experience on air to the podcast world. Her weekly podcast features newsmakers, writers, artists and thinkers on the issues she cares most about.
On the day after the inauguration many thousands are expected to take part in the 'Women's March on Washington". Organizers who began planning the event last November shortly after the presidential election say the objective is to bring national attention to women and other groups who feel they have been marginalized. We'll hear different perspectives on who's going, who isn't and its possible political impact.
David Ignatius of the Washington Post on Mosocw and President-elect Donald Trump, then, questions for Attorney General nominee Republican Senator Jeff Sessions.
Maya Angelou came onto this program several times over the years. But in her last conversation with Diane, in 2013, she talked about writing about her fraught relationship with her mother for the first time. Her last words to Diane: “I love you, Diane Rehm. And I look forward to seeing you and talking to you again and again.” A year later, she died at the age of 86. In one of Diane's most treasured interviews, the women reflect on forgiveness, healing and reconciliation.
In 2004, Meet-the-Press host Tim Russert published a memoir about his father titled, “Big Russ and Me.” Tim died of a heart attack four years later. A rebroadcast of Diane’s conversation with Tim about his long career in television news and life lessons learned from his father.
Mary Chapin Carpenter joins Diane to talk about her new album, the "artistic insight of middle age" and rewriting her life story in new ways.