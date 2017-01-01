Diane Rehm’s New Podcast

What is Diane up to now that she’s stepped away from day-to-day hosting? She’s bringing her unique mix of curiosity, honesty, intimacy and nearly forty years of experience on air to the podcast world. Her weekly podcast features newsmakers, writers, artists and thinkers on the issues she cares most about.

Most Recent
A participant in the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, January 21.

A participant in the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, January 21. Carmel Delshad / WAMU

Friday, Jan 20 12 p.m. (ET)

Women’s March on Washington

On the day after the inauguration many thousands are expected to take part in the 'Women's March on Washington". Organizers who began planning the event last November shortly after the presidential election say the objective is to bring national attention to women and other groups who feel they have been marginalized. We'll hear different perspectives on who's going, who isn't and its possible political impact.

Diane and Maya Angelou.

Diane and Maya Angelou. Diane Rehm Show

Friday, Dec 30 11 a.m. (ET)

Maya Angelou: “Mom & Me & Mom” (Rebroadcast) – And Diane Signs Off

Maya Angelou came onto this program several times over the years. But in her last conversation with Diane, in 2013, she talked about writing about her fraught relationship with her mother for the first time. Her last words to Diane: “I love you, Diane Rehm. And I look forward to seeing you and talking to you again and again.” A year later, she died at the age of 86. In one of Diane's most treasured interviews, the women reflect on forgiveness, healing and reconciliation.

WASHINGTON - MARCH 30: (FILE PHOTO) Moderator Tim Russert is seen on the set of "Meet the Press" during a taping in this file photo from March 30, 2008 in Washington, DC. Russert, collapsed and died June 13, 2008 while at work in Washington. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images for Meet the Press)

WASHINGTON - MARCH 30: (FILE PHOTO) Moderator Tim Russert is seen on the set of "Meet the Press" during a taping in this file photo from March 30, 2008 in Washington, DC. Russert, collapsed and died June 13, 2008 while at work in Washington. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images for Meet the Press) Getty Images

Friday, Dec 30 10 a.m. (ET)

Tim Russert: “Big Russ and Me: Father and Son: Lessons of Life” (Rebroadcast)

In 2004, Meet-the-Press host Tim Russert published a memoir about his father titled, “Big Russ and Me.” Tim died of a heart attack four years later. A rebroadcast of Diane’s conversation with Tim about his long career in television news and life lessons learned from his father.